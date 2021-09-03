Bolangir: With 27 districts of Odisha facing a drought-like situation, a farmer from Bolangir district allegedly ended his life Thursday night by consuming poison over crop loss.

According to a source, the deceased farmer has been identified as 60-year-old Rechaka Banchor from Kadobera village under Tureikela block in the district. He was upset for the last several days.

Rechaka was rushed to a health facility at Kantabanji area by his family members after consuming poison. Later, he was shifted to Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

However, he died in the wee hours of Friday while undergoing treatment.

“My father consumed poison Thursday night as he was upset over crop loss caused due to deficient rainfall here,” Rechaka’s son Pabitra said.

A major chunk of their cotton and paddy crops got damaged this monsoon. The farmer had taken loans for cultivation. He was worried over his inability to repay the loan, his son added.

PNN