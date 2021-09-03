Soro: An inmate of Soro sub-jail in Balasore district has accused the jailor of torturing and threatening inmates.

A video purportedly made on a mobile phone by an inmate making allegations against jailor Priyambada Panda has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the inmate is seen showing his injuries after allegedly being beaten up by the jailor and other staff. Besides, he has alleged that substandard food is being provided in the sub-jail.

It is unclear how the inmate managed to gain access to a mobile phone inside the jail.

Meanwhile, jailor Panda refuted the allegations levelled by the inmate against her claiming them to be false and baseless.

Also read: Pandemonium continues in Odisha Assembly

“No inmate has been beaten either by me or my officials. The prisoners are absolutely safe inside the jail premises. There is no death threat whatsoever to their lives,” Panda said.

The jailer added that good quality foods are being served to the prisoners in the sub-jail as per provisions made by the state government.

Responding to a question on the death of an undertrial prisoner (UTP) in the jail premises in June this year, Panda said, “During the probe, it was ascertained that the inmate had committed suicide. The postmortem report also confirmed that he had scars around his neck.”

PNN