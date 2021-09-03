Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Friday witnessed uproarious scenes over the alleged irregularities in Staff Selection Commission (SSC)-conducted examinations.

Opposition Congress members resorted to sloganeering as soon as proceedings began forcing Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House till 4pm.

According to a source, Congress MLAs stood up on their seats and protested against alleged corruption in recently held Staff Selection Commission (SSC)-conducted examinations. The legislators were led by Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Suresh Kumar Routray.

“The SSC is a huge scandal where even the third floor’s involvement cannot be ruled out,” Congress Legislative Party leader Narasingha Mishra said in the House.

Meanwhile, BJP had moved an adjournment motion earlier in the day on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The party sought a reply from Home Department Minister of State for Dibya Shankar Mishra.

“Unfortunately, the Opposition members have been creating ruckus in the Assembly thereby disrupting the proceedings,” BJD MLA Snehangini Chhuria said following the adjournment.

Notably, many important bills were to be tabled for discussion in the House today.

PNN