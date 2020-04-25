Bolangir: While the ongoing lockdown has exposed many vulnerable sections of the society to untold miseries, there is no dearth of Good Samaritans going out of their way to help those in need.

While many policemen in recent past hit the headline for going extra mile to bring medicine for confined elderly persons, in some parts they are working selflessly to provide essentials at the doorsteps as well.

In Bolangir, the cops have been distributing cooked food among the lepers staying in Khujenpali for the last couple of days. Bolangir superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Madkar was seen among others distributing food among the lepers.

These lepers usually depend on alms to earn their livelihood. They are seen at temples and market places throughout the year. However, they have been not able to earn anything after lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus.

Realising their predicament, Bolangir police have been distributing cooked food among them. Apart from lepers, they are also giving foods to nomads and beggars in the town.

PNN