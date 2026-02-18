Bolgarh: Tension flared outside the Bolgarh block office amid protests over a controversy involving Block Development Officer (BDO) Suman Sudha Kundu. According to reports, agitators vandalised the BDO’s vehicle, and a scuffle broke out between protesters and police.

The controversy stems from allegations that the BDO neither organised the joint Republic Day parade nor attended the event, allegedly insulting the local MLA. The issue triggered protests in the area.

Fresh tension erupted after the block chairperson was reportedly prevented from entering the block premises. Protesters and police engaged in a brief confrontation as demonstrators reiterated their demand for the transfer of the BDO and disciplinary action against her.

The agitators warned of intensifying the protest if their demands are not met. A heavy police force was deployed at the site, with officers from two police stations and the Additional SP present to maintain law and order.

Protesters alleged that despite nine days of agitation, no district-level official had visited the site, further escalating tensions. Leaders from various political parties were seen extending support to the protest.