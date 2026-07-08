Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Wednesday launched a search operation at Bhubaneswar court here after it received an e-mail threatening bomb explosions on the premises, officials said.

The court received an e-mail where the sender threatened to explode bombs on the court premises, police said.

After receiving information about the e-mail from court authorities, personnel from bomb disposal squad of Odisha police rushed to the spot and sanitised the entire building following SOP and could not get any objectionable substance, said Abhimanyu Nayak, Bhubaneswar ACP (zone-4).

“The e-mail threat turned out to be a hoax call,” he said.

The threatening emails were earlier received by authorities of several district courts in Cuttack, Puri, Phulbani, Deogarh and Sambalpur and also airport and passport office. All were found to be hoax, police said.