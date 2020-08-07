Mumbai: Bombay High Court Friday permitted actors above 65 to resume shooting, dismissing the regulation issued by Maharashtra government that bars senior actors above that age limit from shooting, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A press note issued in this matter reads: “This is to inform that though under the unlock conditions the State of Maharashtra had allowed the shooting of films and serials but had imposed condition that the persons above the age of 65 and above will not be entitled to participate in the shooting process either as Artist or as crew members.”

“IMPPA alongwith one Mr. Pramod Pandey had challenged the validity of the said directions before the Hon’ble High Court Mumbai and accordingly, by an order passed today the said Petition has been allowed by the Hon’ble High Court by holding that no such restriction could be imposed on the basis of age of the persons and clarified that only precautionary guidelines which are applicable to all other business shall be applicable and no specific condition can be imposed in respect of a particular section. Copy of the order is awaited and in the meanwhile the present press release is being issued. Advocate Ashok M. Saraogi appeared for IMPPA in the matter. Dated this 7th day of August, 2020.”

A petition was filed by senior Bollywood actor Pramod Pandey July 21 challenging the government directive that actors above 65 years cannot shoot owing to the pandemic.

IANS