Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed Bomikhal area here after three COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the area.

BMC restricted entry and exit into Bomikhal area where three COVID-19 positive cases were detected on Friday evening. The move is aimed to contain the possible spread of COVID-19. The corporation has declared the region as a containment zone.

“No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out,” said a BMC order.

This is the second area in Bhubaneswar being sealed in two consecutive days.

BMC had sealed Surya Nagar area after a coronavirus case with no travel history was detected on Thursday.

The Odisha government has declared a complete shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak town for 48 hours starting 8 p.m. on Friday to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

Services including groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy, fish and meat, which were functional during the current 21-day nationwide lockdown, will remain shut for these 48 hours.

With three positive cases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, the total COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stand at 9.

PNN & Agencies