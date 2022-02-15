Malkangiri: With the standard of living of Bonda tribals in Bondaghati gradually looking up, the residents have vowed not to set the jungles afire and poach wild animals.

The matter came to the fore at an awareness programme on forest fire and wildlife poaching held at Bandhaguda in Mudulipada panchayat under Khairaput block of Malkangiri district.

In the meeting, the tribals took a pledge before their village deity not to torch the jungle and poach wild animals for their meat and other needs.

Forest ranger Basudev Nayak presided over the meeting organised by the Forest department.

Social worker Kishore Kumar of Ama Jungle Yojana addressed the tribals on the need to prevent forest fire and wildlife poaching as well as their ill effects on human life and society.

The forest ranger also spoke to the tribals about the wildlife Acts meant to prevent poaching and methods to control forest fire through a demonstration.

Forester Fakir Charan Mahali spoke on the penal provision in law against wildlife poaching and provision of financial assistance for death of persons due to animal attack.

Later, the forest officials reviewed the implementation of various developmental programmes in the region.

