Dr Joydeep Chakraborty is a leading haemato-oncologist from Kolkata. During his visit to the state, Chakrabarty speaks about the use of stem cell for bone marrow transplants and curing blood cancers. In an interview with Orissa POST, Dr Chakraborty explains how stem cells are used for cancer treatments. Excerpts:

How bone marrow transplant helps in treating blood cancers?

Bone marrow is present in the cavity of the bones in humans where the blood is produced. However, in certain cases like blood cancer, wherein the overall process gets hampered, the normal functioning of the human body gets affected. Under such circumstances we need bone marrow transplant.

What is the role of stem cells in a successful bone marrow transplant?

Stem cells help in regeneration of cells. They are either derived from the same person, from the umbilical cord of the newborn or from relatives or others. When chemotherapy is given in cancer patients in high dosage the good and bad cells get affected. Stem cells help in regenerating the cells and start producing blood cells. Bone marrow transplant (stem cell therapy) is now used successfully to cure blood cancers.

Is the facility of bone marrow transplant for oncology available in Odisha?

It is in nascent stage here. Currently, only a few are doing bone marrow transplant with stem cells through the autologus method where the stem cells are derived from the same person which has limited usage. We are using allogenic stem cell therapy where the stem cells from relatives, sibling or compatible persons are taken for the treatment.

What are the other diseases for which stem cells could be used?

Stem cells are used in many blood related disorders. It works by aiding in the regenerating cells. Some diseases like thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and others. It is now used in many diseases but the usage of cord blood stem cells derived from umbilical cord have limited arena now. Usage of cord blood stem cells for other patients is allowed as per laws.

How costly is the treatment and how you plan to help patients in Odisha?

It varies from hospitals and states. The cost ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for autologus bone marrow transplants and Rs 12 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for allogenic transplants. I have planned to help the patients in through consultations with HCG Panda Cancer Hospital whereas the actual surgeries could be done in West Bengal with my involvement.