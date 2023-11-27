Mumbai: The celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is all set to witness the first guest of this season — filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

The show features model Malaika Arora as the judge, who is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, son of Boney.

This is the first time Malaika will be seen sharing the same platform as Boney, after the news of the break-up rumours with Arjun went viral in August.

Sources told IANS: “On ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ we have Boney Kapoor today. He is the first guest of this season. This is the first time Malaika and Boney will be on the same platform.”

“The episode is going to be a celebration of Boney. The contestants will perform on the songs from his movies, some will perform on late legendary actress Sridevi’s songs, while some will perform on Janhvi Kapoor’s songs,” added the sources.

The show has also recently witnessed the eviction of actor Aamir Ali.

Season 11 has contestants — Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Dholakia, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Rajiv Thakur, and Vivek Dahiya.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ features Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika as the judges.

The show adds a unique twist to the public personas of your favourite stars from diverse walks of life, as they take on the challenge of learning and performing intricate dance routines, all while competing for the coveted trophy.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

IANS