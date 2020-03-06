Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday launched ‘The Adventures of the Daredevil Democrat’, a comic book, based on the life and works of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said, “Biju Patnaik was a legend in his lifetime. He is also a legend even after.

In fact, he was a man of a million legends. As we celebrate his 104th birth anniversary, people recall his memories with great respect, love and admiration.”

‘The Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat’ is one such endeavour to remember Biju Babu. “The development of Odisha was the single most important thing for him. He never thought of anything else. He was a fast mover who wanted to get things done very quickly. He wanted to see his Odisha to be at the top at the earliest possible time,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister further said that the new comic book will be an inspiration for children. “I am sure the picturesque anecdotal heroics of Biju Babu will be of much interest to children. They will be inspired, encouraged, and quite probably, follow his footsteps to serve the motherland with similar commitment and courage,” he said.

Kalinga Foundation Trust and Creative Warehouse have published the book. Senior leaders such as Narasingh Mishra, KV Singh Deo and freedom fighter Bhabani Charan Patnaik attended the event.