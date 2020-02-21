Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered Friday suspension of the managing director of Handicrafts (Sales & Exports) Corporation, Jasvinder Singh Dua, who was booked by the anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) last year.

Masrat-ul-Islam, the director of Handicrafts department will hold the charge of the post of managing director in addition to his own duties till further orders officials said quoting an order by the general administration department.

“Pending enquiry, Jasvinder Singh Dua is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” the order read.

The order added that during the period of his suspension, Dua would remain attached with the office of divisional commissioner, Jammu.

The ACB had registered October 10, 2019 a case against Dua and two others – former MD of SICOP AK Khullar and ex-general manager of SICOP BS Dua.

The case was registered on the basis of verification conducted by the ACB into the allegations against BS Dua, which included illegal appointment of his nephew Jasvinder Singh Dua in SICOP.

“During the probe, it transpired that Jasvinder Singh Dua had a sudden rise – within a span of 16 years of his service. He rose to the post of MD SICOP. Jasvinder Singh Dua had initially been appointed in SICOP as Junior Engineer for a period of three months,” the ACB said in its report.

“After approximately three months, his service as Junior Engineer was regularised by then MD illegally and under a conspiracy hatched with BS Dua, then GM, SICOP, who happened to be an uncle of the beneficiary. It has also come to the fore that during the period of BS Dua as MD, SICOP, his nephew got three promotions in violation of rules and norms governing the subject,” the ACB added.

