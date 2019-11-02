Paris: India’s top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, bowed out of the Paris Masters after a hard-fought defeat against the Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov in the quarter-finals.

Friday evening, Bopanna-Shapovalov went down fighting 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 against the Russian duo in a match that lasted over 80 minutes to exit the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The Indian-Canadian pair fired 10 aces and committed three double faults throughout the course of the match. They also saved four out of seven break points and won two of two but still emerged on the losing side at the end of the match.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had earlier defeated the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek in their Round of 16 match. Before that they had got the better of Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco to move into the pre-quarters.

Khachanov and Rublov will now face the Slovakian-Croatian pair of Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig for a place in the final.

IANS