Mumbai: Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 continued its strong box office run, registering the biggest-ever Republic Day collection for a Hindi film with earnings of Rs 63.59 crore net on Day 4, the makers said Tuesday.

A sequel to Deol’s 1997 blockbuster Border, the movie released in theatres January 23. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films.

In a press note, the makers said the movie’s four-day domestic net box office collection (NBOC) stands at Rs 193.48 crore.

“Marching ahead with unshakable momentum, Border 2 delivered a historic Day 4 performance on Republic Day, scripting a new benchmark for patriotic cinema at the box office. The film recorded a massive Rs 63.59 CR NBOC, marking the biggest Republic Day box office collection, earning a total of Rs 193.48 CR NBOC within just four days,” read the note.

According to the makers, Border 2 collected Rs 32.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 40.59 crore on Day 2 and Rs 57.20 crore on Day 3.

Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The movie reportedly didn’t find a release in six Gulf nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — due its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative. A response from the makers is awaited.

It is the second Indian film in recent times to be denied clearance for theatrical release in the Gulf countries after director Aditya Dhar’s spy action movie Dhurandhar.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.