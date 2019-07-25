New York: Twenty-eight-year-old Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering injuries during his IBF light-welterweight fight against Puerto Rican Subriel Matias.

Dadashev had been fighting as part of a Top Rank event at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland for a chance to become number one contender for the IBF World belt, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fight, which took place July 19, finished after Dadashev’s trainer, American Buddy McGirt, threw the towel in during the 11th round.

McGirt told reporters in the aftermath of the loss that he had considered throwing the towel in two rounds earlier as he had noticed his fighter was fading and had started to take cleaner shots.

However, Dadashev had refused to pull out in the corner, despite being massively down on the judges’ scorecards at the time. After the fight, Dadashev required help to leave the ring and was rushed to the UM Prince George’s Hospital Center to receive treatment.

After being diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, he underwent emergency surgery and was placed into an induced coma. He passed away from the injuries Tuesday.