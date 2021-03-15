Panaji: Artysh Lopsan may be a tall rival but he is still a ‘kid’ according to professional boxing star Vijender Singh. The Indian pugilist said Monday that he is confident of exuding his unbeaten when he trades punches with his Russian opponent here Friday. Vijender Singh and Losan will square off in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as ‘Battle on Ship’. The fight will take place on the rooftop deck of the ‘Majestic Pride Casino Ship’ here. Both the boxers have arrived in Goa and started training for the fight.

Unbeaten so far, Vijender is unfazed and said the height of his opponent – won’t matter. Losan stands at 6 feet 4 inches, but Vijender said it would not be a factor as he seeks the 13th win of his professional career.

“He (Losan) is tall and I will take it slow at the start but I’m confident of beating him nonetheless. Height is not everything and in boxing, you need strength and strategy. I have experience under my belt and Lopsan is still a kid,” said Vijender.

“My unbeaten streak will continue after March 19. I’m sure everyone will witness an amazing day of boxing. The tougher the opponent, the more fun to beat him,” added the Olympic bronze medallist.

Vijender said he will not go too hard in the training. “I’m pumped up and excited for this fight. I’ve started my training now. It’s mostly controlling my weight. I will not go too hard in the training. I am already feeling positive about my chances during the fight,” added Vijender.

Lopsan, on his part, said his actions will talk rather than words. Vijender is a good fighter but I’m here to end his undefeated streak. I’m ready to knock him out in the early rounds. It would be great of beating him in front of his audience. I’m sure Vijender will have very tough time in the ring while facing me,” he said.

Lopsan, 26, has a decent record in his young career as a professional boxer. In six bouts, the Russian has won four times, including two knockouts, while registering one defeat and one draw.

Vijender, on the other hand, is unbeaten throughout his professional boxing career. He is 12-0 at present carrying a record of 12-0 that includes eight knockouts. He defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.