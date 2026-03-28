Jharsuguda/Kolabira: A minor boy died and his mother was critically injured in a road accident on NH 49 near Kundursingha village under Kolabira police limits in Jharsuguda district Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 10-year-old Akshit Patel from Talmal village near Arda under Kirmira block.

His mother, Kavita Patel, sustained serious injuries. According to reports, Kavita was riding a scooter with Aksit seated behind her.

While attempting to overtake a truck, their scooter collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

As a result, Aksit, Kavita, and the biker were thrown onto the road.

Aksit came under the truck, leading to his death on the spot.

Kavita was initially taken to Kolabira hospital and later shifted to the Jharsuguda DHH.

However, she was again referred to VIMSAR in Burla after her condition worsened.