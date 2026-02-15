Kendrapara: In a significant breakthrough, police have unravelled the mystery behind the tragic death of a 21-year-old female college student in Kendrapara district. After days of investigation, police arrested the victim’s boyfriend on charges of allegedly forcing her to commit suicide.

The case has sent shockwaves across the coastal district and raised serious concerns about harassment and mental abuse in relationships. Marshaghai police arrested Shibuna Nayak (22) of Mangarajpur under Khandapara police limits. He was apprehended from a private college in Bhubaneswar.

According to police sources, the body of Swati Swarupa Samal (21), daughter of Haraprasad Samal of Mallikesharpur under Derabish police limits, was found floating in the Luna River February 6. She had gone missing a day earlier while returning home from a private coaching centre in Kendrapara. After Swati failed to return home February 5, her father lodged a missing persons complaint at Marshaghai police station.

The following day, her body was recovered near Kusunpur under Marshaghai police limits. Family members initially alleged murder and filed an FIR. Acting on the complaint, police registered a murder case and began a detailed investigation. During the probe, investigators discovered that Swati had been in a relationship with Shibuna.

Police inquiries revealed that the young woman allegedly took her own life after being subjected to harassment and mental torture by the accused. Based on the findings, Nayak was arrested and charged under Section 103(1) of BNS for abetment-related offences.