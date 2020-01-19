Bloemfontein: An impressive batting performance, topped by disciplined bowling, saw defending champions India cruise to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in an opening group league encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup here Sunday.

Batting first, India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half centuries from their premier batsmen — opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59, 74b, 8×4) and skipper Priyam Garg (56, 72b, 3×4). There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48b) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44, 27b, 6×4, 1×6 and 2/34), which took the total close to 300-run mark.

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, bowling them out for 207 in 45.2 overs. Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27 in 7.2 overs), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was the most impressive as he time and again breached the 140kmph mark. The opposition batsmen found his short ball difficult to handle.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44) showed good control, not letting the batsmen get away with anything. Left-arm seamer Akash Singh (2/29) also troubled the opposition batsman. Sri Lankan skipper Nipun Dananjaya (50) was only batsman to offer some resistance.

It was a total team effort by the ‘Boys in Blue’ who literally outclassed their South Asian neighbours in all departments of the game with a thoroughly professional performance.

“I would rate this performance nine out of 10 although we could have scored 320. But I am happy with the overall show from the boys,” skipper Garg said after the match.

PTI