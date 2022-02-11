Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Thursday was chosen as Voice Customer recognition 2021 among six other airports by the Airports Council International (ACI) for introducing customer friendly initiatives especially during pandemic.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, seven AAI airports namely Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Pune, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh that participated in ACI-ASQ survey in 2021 were chosen for Voice of Customer recognition under ACI’s World’s Voice of the Customer initiative.

Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey is the world-renowned and internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they travel through an airport.

The ASQ Awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

The ACI has initiated the ‘Voice of the Customer’ initiative to acknowledge and recognize airports that continued to prioritize their customers and are committed to ensuring their voice was heard, even during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

The ASQ programme provides the research tool and management information to better understand passengers’ views and what they want from an airport from the products and services standpoint.

PNN