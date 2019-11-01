Bhubaneswar: Flight operations will remain partially suspended at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the state capital December 1 onwards according to a release issued by the airport authority. Initially it had been announced the operations at the BPIA will be partially suspended from November 1. However, passenger movement will not be affected. The suspension will continue till March 31, 2020 and the timings are between 10.30pm to 5.30am.

“We will take up recarpeting of the runway from December 1 , 2019,” Bhubaneswar airport director Suresh Chandra Hota said Thursday.

Hota had earlier informed that the airport will remain partially shut for eight months beginning November 1 to carry out the mandatory recarpeting work of runway. Recarpeting of runway is a regular maintenance work, done in every 10 years. It was last done at the BPIA in 2007.

PNN