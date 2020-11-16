Bhubaneswar: Demanding conduct of examination of their final semester via offline mode, Students of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) gheraoed the residence of Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak Monday.

According to the students, the department had conducted their final semester examination via online mode in the month of August. However, several students could not appear for the examination due to some reasons. The department had then announced that there would be an offline examination for the students who had been unable to appear for the exams via the online mode.

But the same has not been held as yet, leaving the students under tremendous mental stress. The students are unable to take admission in institutions for further studies even if they have secured good ranks in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), they expressed adding that they are also demanding for the postponement of OJEE counseling date.

Minister Nayak held a discussion with the agitating students and gave them a patient hearing. After hearing out the students, he assured them that their problems would be addressed within a week.

PNN