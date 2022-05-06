New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned of yet another spell of heat wave across Rajasthan from May 7 to 9 and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha May 8 and 9.

Brahmapuri in Vidarbha (Maharashtra) recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.1 degrees Celsius. Most parts of the country experienced a slight respite from severe heat wave, but in isolated pockets over north centre Maharashtra, heat wave conditions still prevailed on Thursday.

In Delhi-NCR, the maximum temperatures hovered comfortably around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius with only Najafgarh recording 38 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s base station, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The dip in the temperature was a result of rains – although trace for many parts and light rain for some – in the Delhi NCR from Wednesday evening through the night. The met department has predicted partly cloudy sky with maximum temperature expected at 39 degrees Celsius.

From February 25 till May 3, the Delhi NCR witnessed a long dry spell with three back to back heat waves due to weak Western Disturbances breaking all heat records for March and April.

However, under the influence of the current Western Disturbance, isolated light rainfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next three days. This has an impact on the temperatures across northwest Indian plains.