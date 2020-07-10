Hollywood’s power couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who parted ways in 2016, are trying to mend their relationship.

According to reports, Brad was spotted at Angelina’s house twice in the last two weeks. In fact, the actor was clicked riding a bike outside Angelina’s house. He visited Angelina’s house two days before their kids, Knox and Vivienne’s birthday.

Take a look at the viral pictures:

A source told a magazine, “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point.”

After 12 years of marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September 2016. The couple are parents to six children — Maddox, Pax, Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.

It was rumoured that Brad was dating actress, Alia Shawkat. But, in an earlier interview, she shut down these reports as mere rumours.