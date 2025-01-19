Bradford: Bradford, located in West Yorkshire, has commenced its City of Culture 2025 celebrations, with British Indians actively participating to highlight the region’s diversity, bustling bazaars, and renowned curry restaurants.

The city was awarded the UK City of Culture 2025 title after prevailing over a record 20 bids.

The festivities began last weekend with “Rise,” an open-air performance in City Park featuring 200 performers, including magician Steven Frayne, known as Dynamo, alongside poets, singers, and dancers, celebrating Bradford’s rich cultural tapestry.

British Indian Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy, emphasized the importance of community engagement in cultural initiatives. She stated, “Our communities can and should be empowered to come together, tell their story and create change in their local area. That is what the UK City of Culture competition is all about.”

Nandy added, “So much enthusiasm and hard work has gone into organizing Bradford’s year. There is a real buzz in the city as people get ready to showcase their talents. I would encourage everyone to go and see some of the fantastic events in the New Year.”

The City of Culture designation is expected to attract millions of visitors and provide a significant economic boost to Bradford and the surrounding region.

A year-long roster of performances, exhibitions, events and activities inspired by the extraordinary variety of the landscape, from the city’s historic centre to the bucolic countryside that surrounds it, will pay homage to Bradford’s potent heritage as everything from a former industrial powerhouse to the world’s first UNESCO City of Film.

Trustee of Bradford Hindu Council Deepak Sharma, one of the many community groups who have been at work since 2018 to put together the winning bid, is ecstatic about the Diwali, rangoli and Yoga events in the pipeline for the year.

“What our community is looking to do with Bradford being the City of Culture is looking to showcase our roots and diversity here,” said Sharma, born in Bradford to parents who migrated from Punjab.

“We’re going to do some rangoli with children, Yoga for International Yoga Day and a series of events planned for the summer such as mehndi festivals. We are also looking to put together a kind of gallery to showcase Indians costumes, music and dance from different parts of India. On the whole, visitors and Bradfordians alike will find a rich Indian cultural experience when they visit this year,” he added.

Founder of the region’s ‘Asian Standard’ weekly Fatima Patel, is “Bradford born and bred” to parents who migrated from Gujarat. “We’ve got a lot to show off about. A lot of people from outside the city who haven’t explored our city and don’t realise how stunning, beautiful, dynamic and culturally alive our city is,” said Patel.

“So, to have the UK City of Culture 2025 in Bradford is amazing because we get to invite people to come and explore our lovely city, a lovely landscape, and to see how many amazing things we have going on in our wonderful town,” she said.

Patel is particularly proud of the city’s history of Indian cuisine, referred to as curry in the region having undergone a British makeover as a result of a mix of South Asian influences in the recipes.

“We’re known as the curry capital, having won the title six years in a row. So, we take great pride in telling everyone how we are the best when it comes to showing off our curry cuisine,” she added.

Patel added, “All eyes will be on Bradford as we mark the start of 2025 UK City of Culture… We’ll introduce audiences to our rural landscapes, pay tribute to our local heroes, and platform the astonishing talent emerging from our radical city. Our time is now – and it starts with RISE,” Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, said of the glittering opening ceremony last week.

Two major exhibitions opened in Bradford this month as part of the UK City of Culture programme – ‘Nationhood: Memory and Hope’ featuring new work by acclaimed Ethiopian artist Aïda Muluneh, and ‘Fighting to be Heard’ (January 17 – April 27, 2025) at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, which explores connections between the ancient art of calligraphy and boxing, alongside rare items from the Arabic and Urdu collections of the British Library.

Meanwhile, the National Science and Media Museum has reopened following a major development to present David Hockney’s exhibition ‘Pieced Together’, which explores the world-famous artist’s pioneering use of film and photography.

British Bangladeshi choreographer Akram Khan presents ‘Jungle Book Reimagined’, based on Rudyard Kipling’s iconic work, at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre. Khan has reinterpreted the known story of Mowgli from another perspective, through the eyes of a refugee caught in a world devastated by the impact of climate change.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin stated, “Bradford’s creative industries are brimming with ingenuity, diversity and attitude, and with these spectacular opening events, the whole world will get to see Bradford at its best.

He added, “That’s why we’re investing GBP 6 million into Bradford UK City of Culture 2025 – to attract visitors and investment, create jobs and growth, and build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”

