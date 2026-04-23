Berhampur: Berhampur railway station in southern Odisha, handling over 162 trains and 25,000 passengers every day, will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 300 crore, officials said Thursday.

At the heart of the redevelopment is a major capacity expansion. The station will gain three additional railway lines and four new platforms, significantly enhancing its ability to handle the growing number of originating, terminating and passing trains, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

A new station building on the second entry side and extensive yard modifications are part of the project. The development plan also includes relocation of the service building and railway quarters, freeing up space for a more passenger centric layout, it said.

The redevelopment envisions a fully integrated passenger movement system that will ensure seamless connectivity across both sides of the station and all platforms. Unlike conventional arrangements, the elevated structure will facilitate continuous flow, it said.

The existing Foot over Bridge (FOB) is also being extended to further strengthen passenger movement and accessibility across the station, the ECoR said.

Divyang-friendly infrastructure, tactile pathways and level access facilities will be integrated throughout, ensuring inclusive and barrier-free movement for all passengers, it said.

The railway further said that a Quick Watering System (QWS), CCTV surveillance system, access control, baggage scanners, passenger information systems and integrated electrical and signalling upgrades will be installed at the station.