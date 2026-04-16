Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 non-BJP parties, including Congress and BJD, Thursday staged a protest accusing the Centre of weakening the Odisha-based East Coast Railway Zone.

Under the banner of United Opposition Parties, Odisha, senior leaders of the BJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Forward Bloc, NCP, RJD, Samanta Kranti and JMM participated in a dharna held in front of the ECoR Zone headquarters here.

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the parties demanded immediate restoration of the Waltair Railway Division to the East Coast Railway Zone, cancellation of the decision to transfer the Palasa “Ichchapuram railway section and bringing all railway sections passing through Odisha under the East Coast Railway Zone.

They also demanded inclusion of railway lines passing through Sundergarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda districts of Odisha under the East Coast Railway Zone.

“We also demand to ensure Odisha receives its rightful share in railway revenue, employment and infrastructure development,” the memorandum said.

The Opposition parties also declared that issue-based united fights will continue in the coming days on railway issues and other matters concerning the interests of the state, CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Panigrahy said.