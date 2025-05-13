Bhubaneswar/Baripada: In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring act, the parents of a six-year-old boy from Baripada, declared brain dead after a tragic accident, donated his kidneys, giving two other children a renewed chance at life.

The boy, identified as Swasriayan Patra, suffered a fatal brain injury when a heavy iron gate fell on him. He was first treated in Balasore before being transferred to SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) in Bhubaneswar May 7. Despite intensive care, his condition continued to deteriorate.

Following two rounds of the Apnea test, doctors officially declared him brain dead. In the face of unimaginable grief, the child’s parents chose to transform their loss into hope for others. After being counselled by SUMUM’s medical team, they made the brave decision to donate their son’s organs — a move that ultimately saved two young lives.

The hospital coordinated with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) to ensure swift retrieval and transportation of the kidneys. One was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the other to a private hospital in the capital city.

This donation marks the fourth such organ retrieval facilitated by SUMUM. The hospital has so far enabled the donation of 13 organs from brain-dead patients, helping save lives both within Odisha and across the country.

Dr Swetapadma Dash, CEO of SUMUM, expressed her deep appreciation for the family’s selfless act. “Their strength and decision in such a devastating moment is truly heroic. We remain committed to supporting organ donation and helping families make life-saving choices,” she said.

PNN