Bhawanipatna: There are people all across the globe who will be remembered always for the sacrifices they make for the benefit of society. One such person is Rajaram Dhangdamajhi, a teacher by profession. He has dedicated his life to educate children in a Maoist-dominated area of Kalahandi district without caring for his own life. Rajaram works as a teacher at Surli Primary School in Dedar panchayat of Junagarh block. He incidentally is a native of Kapsara village under Bhawanipatna block. Rajaram’s main goal is to educate kids so that they can have a future away from the shadow of gun.

Rajaram does his work diligently without any fear and expectations. His only aim is to educate children and make them good citizens who can leave the forest area and have a successful life of their own. He crosses a river daily to reach the school situated deep inside a forest and at times he also escorts the kids back home after school hours.

Rajaram’s efforts stand out at time when most teachers play truant if they are posted in remote areas. There are many instances of teachers who attend schools only on the day the salaries are given. Not so for Rajaram, he has been teaching in this school since the last 20 years with sincerity and devotion.

Sources said that Rajaram started his career as a teacher in the Maoist dominated Surli Primary School, March 17, 2001. He was transferred to Supel Primary School under the same panchayat, August 1, 2008. However, he was shifted back to Surli Primary School again September 23, 2009. Since then, he has been at his present workplace.

Reaching the school is also very tedious for Rajaram. He travels 13 kilometres on National Highway-26 on his bike to a particular place. Then accompanied by his students, he walks another four kilometres over hilly terrains to reach Haradaguda village. Then they cross the Sagada river and walk for another two kilometres to reach the school.

Locals pointed out that if all the teachers would have shown the same dedication as Rajaram, then Kalahandi district would have been a much better place to live in.

PNN