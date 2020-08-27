Mumbai: After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced that they were expecting again, now Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken to social media to announce that they are going to be parents soon.

Both have shared this good news with fans through their social media handles. Anushka tweeted along with a picture with Virat: “And then we will be three. Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat too shared the same caption and photograph on his personal Twitter handle.

In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Notably, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. The two are currently in quarantine at their Mumbai residence.

The actress was last seen in Zero with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film also featured Katrina Kaif.

On professional front, Virat is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.