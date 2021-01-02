New Delhi: BCCI president and Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after suffering a heart attack, Saturday.

According to reports so far, Ganguly will need to get an angioplasty done by today evening.

He complained of chest pain following a workout session Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

“He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” a hospital official said.

Sourav’s brother Snehasish Ganguly said that the former is suffering from heart-related ailments. However, his condition is stable now.

Sourav was initially admitted to the ICU of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Sources informed that he may be shifted to a separate cabin as his condition is stable, later in the day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished the former Indian captain a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

More details are awaited.