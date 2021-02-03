Bhubaneswar: The last date of filling up forms for Matriculation examinations has been extended, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said Wednesday. It said the last date for filling up and submitting forms has been fixed for February 10. Earlier the BSE had announced February 2 as the last date of form fill up.

The filling of forms in the first phase started 10.00am January 10 and continued till January 28 midnight. In a notification, the Board had then said that those students who failed to fill up forms within the stipulated date and time could do the same again between January 29 and February 2.

The filling up of forms is being done via online mode for students of regular, ex-regular and correspondence courses.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had January 12 directed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to waive the fees of the matriculation students appearing for the exams. While the decision has benefitted more than six lakh students, it has cost the Odisha government Rs 27 crore.

PNN