Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out at Indian Oil petrol pump near Raj Bhavan area in Bhubaneswar Wednesday at around 1:10pm following a huge blast. That said, there are no causalities.

Police teams along with three fire services teams have reached the spot to douse the flames in the fuel station.

The reason behind the mishap is yet to ascertained.

According to an eye-witness, vehicles parked near the petrol-pump were blown away under impact of the blast. Such was the intensity of the blast that people in 5-kilometre radius of the petrol pump felt the jolt.

The entire stretch of road between Raj Bhavan and Capital Hospital has been cordoned off by the police.

Further details are awaited.

