Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan Monday shared the first picture of her second child, a baby boy, to mark International Women’s Day.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their child February 21.

The actor posted a black-and-white photograph with her baby on Instagram.

“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy women’s day my loves,” she captioned the picture.

Kareena and Saif had managed to dodge the paparazzi — waiting to get the first glimpse of the child — when the former was discharged from the hospital last month.

The 40-year-old actor delivered her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan December 20, 2016. The four-year-old toddler is an Internet sensation and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

PTI