Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now raided comedian Bharti Singh’s Mumbai home in the Hindi film industry drugs case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau raided Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house. The NCB is conducting raids in Andheri, Lokhandwala and Versova areas.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

The agency also recently questioned actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in the same drugs case and arrested the wife of producer Feroz A Nadiadwala.

Bharti has also been nationally ranked in archery and pistol shooting. She was the second runner-up of stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Season 4) on STAR One, where she received acclaim for her stand-up comedy child character named Lalli.

She has appeared in Jubilee Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur on Sony Entertainment Television. She hosted the show Comedy Nights Bachao along with Krishna Abhishek.

On personal front, she is now seen in the role of Titli Yadav in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Astonishing! Kapil Sharma’s vanity van is like a luxurious bungalow; take a look