Mumbai: Shiv Sena’s IT cell Tuesday lodged a complaint at the Srinagar police station in Thane against film actress Kangana Ranaut over her remark where she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The party has demanded registration of an FIR against her for the same.

According to ANI, “Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against her under ‘charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai’.”

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against her under 'charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai'. pic.twitter.com/wiiFkWBIFm — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Kangana had courted controversy with a series of comments against the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed that she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK.

Kangana had tweeted September 3: “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana saying that her ‘treachery’ was shameful as she raised fingers over Mumbai police despite living in the city. He had written, “We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

However, no FIR has been registered yet.

