New Delhi: Actress Manjari Fadnnis has seen highs and lows professionally. She says failure has taught her some important lessons.

Manjari is best known for featuring in the 2008 hit, “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na”, but she also acted in movies such as “Rok Sako To Rok Lo” and “Mumbai Salsa” that failed to make an impact.

“Failure has taught me balance. It has taught me to be humble and live in reality even when everything else may seem surreal… when big success comes. Nothing lasts, neither success and definitely not failure,” Manjari told IANS.

She did taste success again, with the 2013 movie “Grand Masti”.

“My last hit film after ‘Grand Masti’ was ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ in 2015, which was also a multi-starrer. Besides that, I’ve been a part of a couple of well talked about short films, ‘Khamakha’, which won a Filmfare, and another called ‘The Playboy Mr. Sawhney’, which was also a multi-starrer. So I have absolutely no problems being a part of multi-starrer projects as long as I enjoy the script and my role. In fact, I have had a fabulous time being a part of all of them,” she said.

“I have always made instinctive choices about my projects and have never regretted any of them,” added the “Barot House” actress.