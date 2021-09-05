Sambalpur: Even as the state health department has given its approval for establishment of five super specialty departments at VSS Medical Sciences and Research at Burla, political interference in its works and alleged demand for kickbacks by a senior political leader in the district have slowed down its implementation, a report said.

The state health department in a letter-24568 dated September 2, 2021 has informed Director of the VIMSAR, Professor Lalit Meher on this development.

Earlier, the premier healthcare institute had five super specialty departments like cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology and urology.

At present, the state government has given its nod for establishment of super specialty departments such as endocrinology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, gastroenterology and clinical haematology.

The announcement has spread cheers in various quarters. However, the delay in its implementation has sparked sharp resentment among denizens. The greed for bribes by a senior political leader is alleged to have delayed the construction of the super specialty building on the VIMSAR premises.

It was alleged that the politico has openly threatened the consultancy agency to not allow it to unload the equipment for construction work and hospital units unless it pays him Rs 20 lakh as cut money.

The rest of the cut money has to be paid later. The consultancy agency fearing that it might lose the contract if it speaks out against the leader has chosen to remain silent.

Even VIMSAR authorities called the senior political leader over phone and requested him to resolve the matter, but the latter has refused to listen unless the consultancy pays him Rs 20 lakh as cut money.

Left with no options, the consultancy firm has made up its mind to settle the issue with the political leader. Reports said a tender was called for establishment of the super specialty departments in VIMSAR at a plan outlay of Rs 150 crore.

Later, the tender was finalised in favour of Hiatus Consultancy which by involving some sub-contractors started construction of the super specialty building. The work was scheduled to get completed by 2019, but has been delayed by two years due to interference by the politicos.

The work of the building is going on after relaxation of Covid norms. The agency is now scheduled to bring necessary equipment for modular operation theatre, electrical fittings and modern medical equipment from Andhra Pradesh and install them here.

However, the work has been stuck for four months due to the alleged threat made by the political leader. As the concerned political leader is an influential person and has good rapport with the power corridors, VIMSAR authorities and local police have expressed their inability to help the agency.

VIMSAR Director, Professor Lalit Meher said the delay was due to two sub-contractors. However, the problem has been resolved and construction of the building is going on smoothly.

PNN