Anugola: A special Vigilance court in Anugola district Friday sentenced a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) to four years’ imprisonment after convicting him in a bribery case.

The convict, Chittaranjan Sahu, 53, formerly posted at Nisha Industrial Area police station and now attached to the Palalahada SDPO’s office, was found guilty of accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe to return a seized mobile phone. According to the prosecution, Sahu demanded the money from the complainant and was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials while accepting the bribe in February 2017.

Special Vigilance Judge Mamita Das delivered the verdict in the case Friday. Following the conviction, Sahu was taken into judicial custody.