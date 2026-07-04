Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Friday arrested two former Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs) of Puri district for allegedly embezzling more than Rs 30.78 lakh meant for beneficiaries of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

The accused were identified as Sulamani Jani, former PEO of Gadamrugsira and Jamarsu Gram Panchayats under Sa dar Block, currently attached to the Sadar Block Office, and Tu na Pradhan, former PEO of Sa hupada Gram Panchayat under Kanas Block, now attached to the Gop Block Office, Vigilance sources said.

The two officials were arrested in connection with separate cases involving the alleged misappropriation of government funds intended for elderly, disabled and destitute beneficiaries under the MBPY scheme.

A detailed investigation by the Vigilance revealed that the accused allegedly abused their official positions between 2022 and 2025 to siphon off pension funds by retaining amounts that remained undisbursed and diverting them for personal gain. The probe found that Sulamani Jani allegedly misappropriated Rs 15,74,820, while Tuna Pradhan allegedly embezzled Rs 15,03,800, taking the total amount involved to over Rs 30.78 lakh.

Odisha Vigilance has registered separate cases against both the accused under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both accused were produced before the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, following their arrest.