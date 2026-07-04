Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards digital transformation in governance, the Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited (OKCL), in collaboration with the Cooperation Department, recently organised a state-level Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programme for officers and employees of the Cooperation Department.

The programme was held in a hybrid mode at the conference hall of the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB), Bhubaneswar. The programme witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 1,600 officers and employees and senior officials (DCCBs, Divisional DRCS officers, Circle ARCS officers, and PACS/LAMPCS) from different districts of the state.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI, the application of AI in government administration and cooperative institutions, enhancing workplace productivity through AI-powered tools, document preparation, data analysis, AI-assisted decision-making, and the responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence.

On behalf of OKCL, Senior Project Manager Ansuman Sar, and Sachikanta Rout and Team served as the resource persons for the programme. The trainers showcased the use of leading AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini AI, NotebookLM, and Gamma, highlighting their potential to enhance productivity and improve governance.

The programme was coordinated by Priyabrata Panda, Sr. ARCS, Cooperative Department, who ensured the smooth conduct of the event.

The training programme aimed to empower government officials to effectively integrate Artificial Intelligence into their daily administrative responsibilities, enabling them to improve efficiency, reduce routine workload, accelerate decision-making, and deliver more transparent, citizen-centric, and technology-driven public services.