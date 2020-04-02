Bhuban: With the lockdown in force, a daily wager of Cuttack, who was stranded in Balasore, had a grueling time. With no options left, he walked about 150 km from a brick kiln in Balasore and fainted at Bhuban in Dhenkanal Wednesday. He was admitted to a local health centre.

According to reports, Bapi Sahu (22), son of Hrushikesh Sahu residing in Link Road of Cuttack was working in a brick kiln in Balasore.

“After the lockdown, everything came to a standstill. I was in the lurch. I walked for four days to return home. I was to go home via Panikoili in Jajpur,” he said.

He added that he could not think properly after remaining without food and water for four days. Inadvertently, he took a wrong route that led him to Dhenkanal-Jajpur borders.

As soon as he reached Mangalpur in Sukinda, some people came out for help. They gave him food and water.

They told him the way to Cuttack. After taking minutes of rests, he took to the NH-53 Bhuban-Kamakhyanagar road.

At noon Tuesday, he fainted near Bhuban NAC. He lay there unnoticed. Some locals saw him and sent him to local hospital in an ambulance.

His condition was stated to be stable. After he is discharged, he may stay at a temporary shelter. If necessary, the local administration will make arrangement to shift him home.