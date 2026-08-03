Hyderabad: India will host the second meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) and the second meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery in Hyderabad on August 4–5.

BRICS members will deliberate on strengthening international cooperation for asset recovery, combating cross-border corruption, and enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.

The Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is organising the event under India’s BRICS Presidency 2026.

According to an official release on Monday, the meeting is being organised in line with the theme of India’s BRICS Presidency, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The meeting, to be inaugurated by Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Rachna Shah, is expected to witness participation from BRICS member countries, along with senior policymakers, experts, practitioners and representatives of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies.

The Hyderabad meeting builds upon the outcomes of the First BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting, held virtually on June 2–3.

The discussions will focus on advancing practical cooperation through strengthening informal cooperation for tracing fugitive offenders sought in corruption cases and supporting extradition proceedings; enhancing information-sharing and operational cooperation through the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery; and sharing experiences and good practices in preventing and combating corruption-related risks arising from FinTech, digital assets and emerging digital financial instruments

A dedicated side event titled “Ethical Governance through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems” will also be organised on August 5. The side event will provide a platform for BRICS members to exchange experiences on technology-enabled governance, including digital public procurement, citizen engagement, transparency, accountability and innovative approaches to strengthening integrity in public administration.

The Hyderabad meeting will reaffirm India’s commitment to promoting practical cooperation among BRICS members through dialogue, exchange of experiences and collaborative initiatives.

As the final Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting under India’s BRICS Presidency, it is expected to consolidate the progress achieved during the year and lay the foundation for sustained cooperation among BRICS members in asset recovery, prevention of cross-border corruption, technology-enabled governance and institutional capacity-building, added the release.