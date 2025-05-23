New Delhi: India has urged member nations of BRICS group to dismantle export controls within the bloc to boost trade, an official statement said Friday.

Representing India at the 15th BRICS trade ministers’ meeting in Brazil, Economic Adviser in Department of Commerce Yashvir Singh emphasised the need to eliminate restrictive trade measures that disrupt critical supply chains.

“India used the platform to oppose export controls among BRICS members, encouraging mutual support within the bloc,” the commerce ministry said.

As India prepares to assume the BRICS Presidency in 2026, it commended the solution-oriented approach of the Brazilian Presidency in addressing critical trade issues.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising ten countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE.

The Indian proposal of ’30 for 30′, which seeks to introduce 30 incremental improvements to mark WTO’s 30th anniversary in 2025, was also emphasised.

“India urged developed nations to ensure the concessional transfer of Environmentally Sound Technologies (ESTs), supported by adequate financial resources,” it said.

The country also reiterated its commitment to global cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity under forums such as the Global Partnership on AI and G20.

PTI