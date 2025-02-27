A heartwarming wedding took place at SKMCH Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, setting a remarkable example of love and devotion within a family. Grandson Abhishek Kumar tied the knot at the hospital’s Shiva temple to fulfill the last wish of his ailing grandmother, who longed to see him get married. His family ensured her wish came true.

Rita Devi, a resident of Mithanpura in Muzaffarpur, had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment. Abhishek’s wedding was originally scheduled for the following month, but as his grandmother’s health suddenly deteriorated, she expressed her final wish to witness his wedding. Her nephew, Dilip Kumar, shared this with the family, who immediately contacted the bride’s family and explained the situation. Understanding the circumstances, they readily agreed.

The wedding was performed with full rituals at the Shiva temple within the SKMCH campus. After the ceremony, the newlyweds touched the grandmother’s feet to seek her blessings. Just two hours later, Rita Devi passed away, but not before experiencing the joy of witnessing her grandson’s marriage.

According to family members, Rita Devi’s eyes were filled with satisfaction and happiness in her final moments. It was an emotional moment not only for the family but also for everyone present at the hospital. The story has since touched the hearts of many, with people praising the love and commitment shown by the bride, groom, and their families.