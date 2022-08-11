Nuapada/Balasore: While heavy rain has been lashing most parts of the state for the last five days, triggered by the depression in Bay of Bengal, a bridge over Jonk river in Nuapada district collapsed. It has disrupted vehicular communication between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Besides, communication to over 50 villages in the district remained cut off. Meanwhile, two gates of the Jonk irrigation dam were opened. Rainwater as deep as three feet is flowing over Jonk bridge at Sarabang. After the collapse of the bridge, communication to over 35 villages of Amanara, Kendubahara and Motanuapada panchayats has remained cut off from the rest of the world. Locals alleged that the bridge caved in due to sub-standard construction work.

In yet another case, a portion of a bridge across Coast canal near Kalamatia Pahi under Remuna block in Balasore district caved in owing to the torrential rains. The bridge provides connectivity to Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Officials have visited the spot. Locals alleged that contractor had botched up its construction. Communication to different areas has been badly affected.