Derabish: In the absence of bridges and road connectivity, people in this locality of Kendrapara district have been suffering a lot. However, construction of a bridge across Luna-Karandia river will start soon, reports said. The construction will begin in the next few days, sources said. A team of officials visited the site, couple of days back.

This was the second visit by officials, informed Pradip Samal, engineerin chief of the Rural Development department. Once completed, the bridge will provide huge relief to local people at the time of floods and in other trying circumstances. For days together, people of Derabish, Garadpur and Marshaghai blocks of this coastal district are forced to remain marooned and they fail to venture out of due to the absence of bridges over rivers.

For a long time, locals have been demanding two bridges across Luna and Karandia rivers – one at Gahaga-Sathilo and the other at Kulasahi-Sathilo.