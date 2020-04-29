London: Nearly 12,000 employees of British Airways could lose their jobs in a proposed restructuring policy at the UK carrier amid the baleful impact of the coronavirus crisis on the global aviation industry.

British Airways has formally notified its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme, the BBC reported Tuesday.

“The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them,” the airline’s parent company IAG said in a statement.