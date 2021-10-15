London: British MP David Amess was Friday stabbed ‘multiple times’ during an event in his local constituency in southeast England. The incident was reported by both the ‘Sky News’ and the ‘BBC’ a few minutes back. Local police did not name David Amess but confirmed that officers ‘were called to reports of a stabbing’ shortly after 12.05pm. “A man was arrested shortly after and we’re not looking for anyone else,” a police official has been quoted as saying by the BBC. The 69-year-old politician is from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Essex Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea and recovered a knife from the scene. They said they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he was ‘praying for a full recovery’ for Amess. He said on Twitter: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time. Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life…”